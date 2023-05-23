close

JLR partners with TCS to launch its open innovation programme in Israel

The programme will leverage TCS' Co-Innovation Network in Israel, to identify local technology offerings and scale them to global mobility solutions and services

Photo: Bloomberg

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to launch the latter’s open innovation programme in Tel Aviv, Israel.
The programme will foster disruptive mobility innovation and strengthen relationships between JLR and Israeli start-ups, scale-ups, corporate entities, investors, and academia as part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“We are delighted to extend our open innovation programme to Israel and leverage the research and technology innovation excellence of TCS. TCS is a global leader in digital and business transformation and this unique set-up will accelerate the co-creation of pioneering solutions under JLR’s Reimagine strategy,” said Igor Murakami, Director, New Services, Software and Open Innovation, JLR.
“The programme will be vital in giving us a footprint within the region, opening up opportunities to innovate with a range of disruptive Israeli start-ups to help us deliver uncompromised and sustainable modern luxury,” he added.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “TCS has been a partner to JLR for more than a decade, contributing to the success of key transformation initiatives across its value chain, including sustainability and digital services. This latest partnership will help expand JLR’s open innovation programme to Israel, and support its reimagine strategy to accelerate its electric first modern luxury future.”
The programme will leverage TCS’ Co-Innovation Network (COIN) in Israel, to identify local technology offerings and scale them to global mobility solutions and services. It will explore opportunities in electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability, the company said.

“With the automotive industry transitioning into electrification, innovation is the key differentiator for success. We are pleased to be working with JLR, leveraging our research and innovation capabilities in the automotive sector as well as that of our local COIN ecosystem partners, to help accelerate their transformation and growth. We look forward to collaborating to identify new technologies to help drive the future of mobility and modern luxury. We encourage Israeli start-ups and innovators to join us in this initiative,” said Ben Gilad, Head, TCS COIN.
TCS has more than 40 research and innovation centres across the world. TCS COIN brings together a network of experts from the start-up, research, academics, and corporate worlds to work on collaborative innovations for TCS’ Fortune 1,000 customers. It currently includes over 100 academic and 2,750 start-up partners. 
JLR partners with TCS to launch its open innovation programme in Israel

