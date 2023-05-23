JLR partners with TCS to launch its open innovation programme in Israel



The programme will foster disruptive mobility innovation and strengthen relationships between JLR and Israeli start-ups, scale-ups, corporate entities, investors, and academia as part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy, the company said in a regulatory filing. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to launch the latter’s open innovation programme in Tel Aviv, Israel.



“The programme will be vital in giving us a footprint within the region, opening up opportunities to innovate with a range of disruptive Israeli start-ups to help us deliver uncompromised and sustainable modern luxury,” he added. “We are delighted to extend our open innovation programme to Israel and leverage the research and technology innovation excellence of TCS. TCS is a global leader in digital and business transformation and this unique set-up will accelerate the co-creation of pioneering solutions under JLR’s Reimagine strategy,” said Igor Murakami, Director, New Services, Software and Open Innovation, JLR.



The programme will leverage TCS’ Co-Innovation Network (COIN) in Israel, to identify local technology offerings and scale them to global mobility solutions and services. It will explore opportunities in electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability, the company said. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “TCS has been a partner to JLR for more than a decade, contributing to the success of key transformation initiatives across its value chain, including sustainability and digital services. This latest partnership will help expand JLR’s open innovation programme to Israel, and support its reimagine strategy to accelerate its electric first modern luxury future.”

Also Read TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts Jaguar Land Rover reports 5.9% jump in retail sales in Q3, wholesale up 15% TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25% How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs? Jaguar Land Rover raises EV drive bill to £15 bn to catch up with peers Simple Energy launches 'India fastest' e-scooter with 200 km range Builder.ai gets $250 mn from Qatar Investment Authority, valuation up 1.8x Go First's suspended board files caveats before SC against aircraft lessors Tata Group only Indian firm in BCG list of top 50 most innovative firms Shriram Properties acquires a new project 'Divine City' in Chennai