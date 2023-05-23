Tata Group only Indian firm in BCG list of top 50 most innovative firms

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has released a report of the top 50 companies in 2023 that are most innovative in their operations. The report looks into various aspects of these companies including their ability to develop new products, and processes, enter into new markets, establish new revenue streams etc.
Tata Group is the only Indian company to feature in the Top 50 list.
Tata Group is the only Indian company to feature in the Top 50 list.
The report highlights the pessimism during the 2009 downturn in the global economy when only 58 per cent of the companies were planning to spend more on innovation. Given the situation, 15 per cent of the companies had decided to cut down their expenses on innovation.
However, the BCG report notes a change in the outlook and informs that 79 per cent of the companies see innovation as their top three priorities.
BCG highlighted that the most innovative companies were generating greater financial rewards for their shareholders. A global survey conducted by the BCG highlighted the benefits of innovation and how measures such as Mergers and acquisitions (M&A), portfolio planning, and technology like AI were helping companies to innovate past their competition.
The Most Innovative Companies of 2023
|Rankings
|1-10
|Apple
|Tesla
|Amazon
|Alphabet
|Microsoft
|Moderna
|Samsung
|Huawei
|BYD Company
|Siemens
|11-20
|Pfizer
|J&J
|SpaceX
|Nvidiia
|ExxonMobil
|Meta
|Nike
|IBM
|3M
|Tata Group
|21-30
|Roche
|Oracle
|BioNTech
|Shell
|Schneider
|P&G
|Nestle
|General Electric
|Xiaomi
|Honeywell
|31-40
|Sony
|Sinopec
|Hitachi
|McDonald's
|Merck
|ByteDance
|Bosch
|Dell
|Glencore
|Stripe
|41-50
|Saudi Aramco
|Coca-Cola
|Mercedes Benz Group
|Alibaba
|Walmart
|PetroChina
|NTT
|Lenovo
|BMW
|Unilever
Also Read
Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far
Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures
Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow
WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event
Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it
Shriram Properties acquires a new project 'Divine City' in Chennai
Average salary in e-commerce, tech start-ups at a five-year low: Report
Infosys unveils a platform 'Topaz' for generative artificial intelligence
SpiceJet emerging from toughest challenges', has new growth plan: Chairman
Kirloskar Industries announces dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY23
(This table is part of the BCG report)
The report said that these companies use a varied range of strategic tools to gain an edge over their competition. They are decisively aggressive in their use of M&A, targeting innovative technologies or processes, or acquiring leaders and employees.
Boston Consulting Group is an American global management consulting firm. It is placed among the big three consulting firms of the wolrd. The other two being McKinsey & Company and Bain & Company.
Boston Consulting Group is an American global management consulting firm. It is placed among the big three consulting firms of the wolrd. The other two being McKinsey & Company and Bain & Company.