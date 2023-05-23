Tata Group only Indian firm in BCG list of top 50 most innovative firms



Tata Group is the only Indian company to feature in the Top 50 list.



The report highlights the pessimism during the 2009 downturn in the global economy when only 58 per cent of the companies were planning to spend more on innovation. Given the situation, 15 per cent of the companies had decided to cut down their expenses on innovation.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has released a report of the top 50 companies in 2023 that are most innovative in their operations. The report looks into various aspects of these companies including their ability to develop new products, and processes, enter into new markets, establish new revenue streams etc.Tata Group is the only Indian company to feature in the Top 50 list.



BCG highlighted that the most innovative companies were generating greater financial rewards for their shareholders. A global survey conducted by the BCG highlighted the benefits of innovation and how measures such as Mergers and acquisitions (M&A), portfolio planning, and technology like AI were helping companies to innovate past their competition. However, the BCG report notes a change in the outlook and informs that 79 per cent of the companies see innovation as their top three priorities.

The Most Innovative Companies of 2023



Rankings 1-10 Apple Tesla Amazon Alphabet Microsoft Moderna Samsung Huawei BYD Company Siemens 11-20 Pfizer J&J SpaceX Nvidiia ExxonMobil Meta Nike IBM 3M Tata Group 21-30 Roche Oracle BioNTech Shell Schneider P&G Nestle General Electric Xiaomi Honeywell 31-40 Sony Sinopec Hitachi McDonald's Merck ByteDance Bosch Dell Glencore Stripe 41-50 Saudi Aramco Coca-Cola Mercedes Benz Group Alibaba Walmart PetroChina NTT Lenovo BMW Unilever

Also Read Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it Shriram Properties acquires a new project 'Divine City' in Chennai Average salary in e-commerce, tech start-ups at a five-year low: Report Infosys unveils a platform 'Topaz' for generative artificial intelligence SpiceJet emerging from toughest challenges', has new growth plan: Chairman Kirloskar Industries announces dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY23