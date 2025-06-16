Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JLR trims FY26 margin forecast to 5%-7% as US tariffs cast shadow

JLR trims FY26 margin forecast to 5%-7% as US tariffs cast shadow

JLR's EBIT margin forecast was also below its reported margin of 8.5 per cent for the previous fiscal year

Tata Motors' ownership of JLR makes it among the most exposed Indian automakers to Trump's tariffs on vehicle imports.

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover cut its fiscal 2026 earnings before interest and taxes margins forecast to 5 per cent-7 per cent on Monday from 10 per cent earlier, citing uncertainty in the global auto industry as US tariffs loom.

Shares in the company's Indian parent Tata Motors dropped as much as 4.7 per cent in early trade after the announcement.

JLR's EBIT margin forecast was also below its reported margin of 8.5 per cent for the previous fiscal year. 

JLR, which gets over a quarter of its sales from the US, had temporarily paused shipments to the country after its President Donald Trump slapped a 25 per cent duty on all foreign-made vehicles sold in the world's second-largest car market.

 

Unlike most of its rivals, including German brands Mercedes- Benz and BMW, JLR has no manufacturing presence in the US.

 

Jaguar Land Rover Trump tariffs

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

