Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Gujarat plans 1,500 housing units to support Tata's Dholera semicon fab

Gujarat plans 1,500 housing units to support Tata's Dholera semicon fab

Tata Group's upcoming ₹91,000 crore semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, is expected to produce its first chips by December 2026

Dholera chip hub: 1,500 units planned for Tata semiconductor fabrication plant

Gujarat to build 1,500 homes to support Tata’s ₹91,000 cr Dholera chip plant | Representative image

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat government is accelerating the development of residential infrastructure in Dholera to support the upcoming ₹91,000 crore semiconductor fabrication plant by the Tata Group. A total of 1,500 serviced apartments are being constructed to accommodate expatriates, Tata employees, and workers from the company’s supplier network and partner ecosystem, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Of the total, about 275 units are reportedly already available, with 250 occupied. Another 225 are nearing completion near the under-construction plant in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). Work has also begun on 1,000 additional units, expected by early 2026, the report said.
 
 
The Tata Group has also received a 10-acre land allotment for its own residential development, where it plans to build 530 apartments by mid-2027.
 

Tata Fab to play key role in meeting India's semicon ambitions

Dholera is expected to play a key role in India’s goal of building a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, with the Tata fabrication unit projected to create more than 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs.
 
The plant is expected to reach a peak capacity of 50,000 wafers per month, manufacturing components such as power management chips, display drivers, microcontrollers, and chips used in high-performance computing. These are used in sectors including automotive, data storage, wireless communication, and artificial intelligence.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

JV Voltbek's FY25 revenue rises 39.5% to ₹2,235.53 cr, volume grows 57%

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

IMA urges Tata Group to extend Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of deceased docs

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Air India crash: High-level panel formed, to submit report within 3 months

Air India, plane crash

Air India crash: Tata to pay ₹1 cr to victims on ground, toll rises to 274

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran pledges full transparency in Air India crash probe

 
At the groundbreaking ceremony held in March 2024, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the first chip from the Dholera plant is expected by December 2026.
 

Global Tent City under construction near Dholera plant

Supporting infrastructure is also in progress. A Global Tent City with international food streets is under construction, alongside plans for a school, hospital, desalination plant, fire station, mall, and hotel. These developments are being executed by private builders on government-auctioned land.
 

Tata recruits global talent to oversee project

Tata Electronics has appointed several senior executives with global semiconductor experience. In May, Tim McIntosh, previously with Intel, joined as vice-president and head of operations and manufacturing excellence at Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT). Earlier, KC Ang, former Asia president of GlobalFoundries, was named president and head of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing.
 
The company is led by Randhir Thakur, former president of Intel Foundry Services.

More From This Section

PremiumApple, Apple iphone

Apple vendors cross 20% domestic value addition threshold in India

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo reroutes West Asia flights via Doha amid Iran airspace closure

Train, Indian Railway

HBL Engineering bags ₹132.95 cr railway contract for Kavach safety system

Israel, Dockyard at Haifa port

Adani-operated Haifa Port unaffected in Iran's missile strike on Israel

cash money

Madhvani Group to invest ₹10,000 crore in India over the next 5 years

Topics : Tata group semiconductor semiconductor industry housing BS Web Reports Dholera Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon