IndiGo reroutes West Asia flights via Doha amid Iran airspace closure

IndiGo reroutes West Asia flights via Doha amid Iran airspace closure

IndiGo makes technical stops in Doha and Air India reroutes via Egypt as Iranian airspace closure causes congestion and delays amid ongoing regional hostilities

The Iranian airspace closure began on Friday following heightened tensions in the region. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

IndiGo flights to Tbilisi and Baku are currently making a technical stop in Doha for refuelling due to the closure of Iranian airspace, officials said on Sunday. Air India is rerouting its European flights through Egyptian airspace.
 
The Iranian airspace closure began on Friday following heightened tensions in the region. In recent days, geopolitical developments involving Iran and neighbouring West Asian countries have led to international carriers altering their routes to ensure passenger safety.
 
“Due to the ongoing airspace restrictions over Iran, flight routes to and from the Gulf region are currently experiencing congestion, which may result in delays on certain sectors,” IndiGo stated on X. It also noted that “as we continue to operate via alternate paths, extended travel times may be expected.”
 

Longer routes

Flights from India to Europe are taking longer routes since Friday, increasing travel durations.
 
An official said IndiGo’s flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Tbilisi and Baku are using A321 aircraft, which are narrow-body planes not capable of covering longer distances without refuelling. 

Another official said Air India is using routes through Egypt and Greece to reach European destinations. These flights, operated by Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s, do not require refuelling stops, but flight durations have gone up by as much as 90 minutes.
 
“Due to the emerging situation in Iran and parts of West Asia, the subsequent closure of airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, some of our flights are operating on alternative extended routes,” Air India said on X on 14 June.
 
International airlines are staying clear of the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Israel, according to air traffic data from Flightradar24.

Israel–Iran conflict

On 13 June, Israel began Operation Rising Lion, a pre-emptive strike targeting Iran’s nuclear sites. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other locations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel launched Operation Rising Lion to roll back the Iranian threat to our very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” Senior Iranian officials, including General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Commander General Hossein Salami, were reportedly killed.
 
In retaliation, Iran launched over 100 drones and missiles early Saturday, targeting northern Israel and the Golan Heights. 
 

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

