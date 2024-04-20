Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JSW Energy arm bags 700 MW solar project from NTPC; capacity up at 13.3 GW

The company's current installed generation capacity is 7.2 GW and expects to have 9.8 GW of installed capacity by CY24

JSW Energy

JSW Energy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy on Saturday said that its arm JSW Neo Energy has received a letter of award from NTPC for setting up a 700 MW solar project.
With the latest project win, JSW Energy's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 13.3 GW of which 3.1 GW is solar power, a BSE filing said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the filing, JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, has received Letter of Award for setting up a 700 MW ISTS connected Solar Power Project from NTPC Limited.
 
The company's current installed generation capacity is 7.2 GW and expects to have 9.8 GW of installed capacity by CY24.
The company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW Energy renewable energy NTPC solar power projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon