Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy board approves allotment of 80,000 NCDs worth Rs 800 cr

JSW Energy board approves allotment of 80,000 NCDs worth Rs 800 cr

Earlier in January, the board had approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of rated and listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis

JSW energy

The two tranches will be of Rs 400 crore but the first tranche will have a green shoe option of Rs 100 crore. | Image: X@JSWEnergy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy on Thursday said its board has approved the allotment of 80,000 non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 800 crore on a private placement basis in two tranches.

Earlier in January, the board had approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of rated and listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.  ALSO READ: JSW Energy shares gain amid reports of Rs 800 crore fund raise via bonds

According to the filing the Finance Committee, at its meeting held on March 20, 2025, has approved the allotment of 80,000 unsecured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 800 crore in two tranches.

 

The two tranches will be of Rs 400 crore but the first tranche will have a green shoe option of Rs 100 crore.

The maturity period for Tranche 1 will be 3 years, while it will be five years for Tranche 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW Energy Non convertible debentures JSW Group

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

