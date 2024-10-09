Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JSW Infra receives LoI to develop port project worth over Rs 4,000 cr

JSW Infra receives LoI to develop port project worth over Rs 4,000 cr

The Rs 4,259 crore multi-purpose port in Maharashtra will handle captive, bulk, and dry bulk cargo

JSW Infrastructure

Image: JSW Infrastructure

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private port operator JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSW Infra) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) for the development, operation, management, and maintenance of an all-weather, multipurpose port in Murbe village of Palghar district in Maharashtra, the company informed through a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

According to the information released by the public relations department of the chief minister’s secretariat, the estimated cost of the project is about ₹4,259 crore, and it is estimated to create 1,500 employment opportunities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“The LOI is valid for 24 months, which is subject to fulfilment of the terms and conditions stipulated therein," the release said. On meeting the terms and conditions as stipulated in the LOI, MMB will enter into a concession agreement (CA) for the project, which will be valid for 70 years.
 

JSW Infra said, “the greenfield project aligns with the company’s financial year 2030 (FY30) growth plan to increase capacity from 170 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 400 MTPA.”

On September 30, the Maharashtra government in a cabinet meeting approved JSW Infra as the developer for the project.

A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared after an analysis of all the technicalities regarding the project and rehabilitation of the fishermen’s community through Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

More From This Section

Airtel

Airtel detects 112 mn spam calls in Tamil Nadu using AI-powered system

google, google logo

US considers breaking up Google over online search monopoly: What it means

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure to raise debt of up to $200 million via bond issue

Zarin Daruwala

Standard Chartered India CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire in April 2025

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

NeoLiv buys 12 acre land at Alibaug to develop Rs 400 cr housing project


The project is based on a public-private partnership (PPP) with a design, build, own, operate, and transfer (DBOOT) model. Once built, the port will handle captive, bulk, and dry bulk cargo.

Further, according to the company’s filing, the royalty payable for the project is based on per metric tonne, which will be escalated in the block period of five years.

The proposed port is located near major highways such as the national highway 8, the state highway (Boisar Road), and rail corridors such as the Delhi-Mumbai trunk rail route and the dedicated Western Freight Corridor.

Also Read

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra rises 5% on receiving delivery of 2nd dredger from Netherlands

JSW Infra extends rally, up 7% on capex Plans; BNP Paribas raises target

JSW Infra extends rally, up 7% on capex Plans; BNP Paribas raises target

jsw

JSW Infra okays Rs 2,359 cr capex for expansion at Jaigarh, Dharamtar ports

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure approves Rs 2,359 cr capex for capacity expansion

JSW Infra zooms 5% as Fitch revises rating to' BB+' with outlook 'positive'

JSW Infra zooms 5% as Fitch revises rating to' BB+' with outlook 'positive'

Topics : JSW Infrastructure Maharashtra Investment Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon