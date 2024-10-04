Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JSW MG Motor India unveils India's first high-voltage second-life battery

JSW MG Motor India unveils India's first high-voltage second-life battery

By repurposing used EV batteries, the company aims to extend their lifecycle, reducing waste and supporting the growth of an eco-friendly EV ecosystem in India

JSW

(L-R) Dr. Rashi Gupta, Managing Director, Vision Mechatronics and Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW MG Motor India has introduced India’s first high-voltage second-life battery, powered by an indigenous Battery Management System (BMS). Launched as part of ‘Project Revive’, the initiative was revealed in collaboration with Vision Mechatronics at The Battery Show 2024, held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from October 3-5.

This product marks a step forward in energy storage, reaffirming JSW MG Motor India’s commitment to a circular economy. By repurposing used EV batteries, the company aims to extend their lifecycle, reducing waste and supporting the growth of an eco-friendly EV ecosystem in India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The second-life battery will be deployed as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) backup at an industrial facility in Pune, showcasing its potential for large-scale energy storage. This use of second-life EV batteries can transform the industrial power landscape and further advance energy solutions.

A collaborative push for energy
 

Vision Mechatronics, a leader in second-life battery technology, played a key role in developing this high-voltage battery, with its advanced BMS ensuring performance, flexibility, and safety. The indigenous BMS includes monitoring systems designed to optimise battery efficiency while incorporating safety measures to prevent risks like a thermal runaway.

Driving circular economy and innovation
 

Gaurav Gupta, chief growth officer at JSW MG Motor India, emphasised the importance of the company’s collaboration with Vision Mechatronics: “Our partnership with Vision Mechatronics is a testament to bringing circularity in the EV batteries, by providing it a second life for large-scale industrial application. The launch of this project, India’s first high-voltage second-life battery with an indigenous BMS, is indeed an innovation and makes us future ready.”

Rashi Gupta, managing director of Vision Mechatronics, echoed similar thoughts, “Vision Mechatronics is proud to introduce ReLive, in partnership with JSW MG Motor India. Our partnership resonates shared values of minimising carbon footprints by deploying innovative solutions. ReLive is India’s first high-voltage repurposed battery, equipped with an indigenous, homegrown active balancing BMS. This innovative solution adheres to the highest safety standards, making it a reliable and sustainable choice for industrial energy storage.”

More From This Section

Zee

Agreed to cuts by CBFC for 'Emergency', certificate can be issued: Zee

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank's deposit growth outpaces credit in Q2, helping meet target

Samantha Ruth Prabhu startup investment

Samantha Prabhu invests in wellness startup Secret Alchemist as co-founder

Haldiram

Temasek in talks to pick minority stake in Haldiram's at $11 bn valuation

Vedanta

Vedanta reports increase in production of aluminium, zinc, iron ore in Q2


“By repurposing EV batteries, ReLive contributes to a circular economy and offers a cost- effective alternative to traditional energy storage options. We are excited to collaborate with industry partners to drive the adoption of this technology and contribute to a more sustainable future,” said he.

JSW MG Motor India’s ‘Project Revive’ has seen success. Earlier in the year, the company partnered with BATX and IIT Delhi to create a 100 per cent off-grid charging station, and later with Lohum and TERI to power a school in Nainital using a 5kWh Battery Energy Storage System. 

Also Read

MG Motor

JSW MG Motor, Vision Mechatronics join hands to redefine EV batteries

Vidyut partners with JSW MG Motor India

Vidyut, JSW MG Motor India launch battery-as-a-service for passenger EVs

JSW

'JSW group not withdrawing Rs 40,000 crore EV project from Odisha'

JSW

JSW group moves Rs 40,000 crore EV initiative to Maharashtra from Odisha

JSW MG Motor

JSW MG Motor ranks highest in dealer satisfaction, says Fada survey

Topics : JSW JSW Group BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon