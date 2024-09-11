JSW MG sparks revolution in EV industry with bold Windsor pricing

Stepping up the competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market, JSW MG Motor on Wednesday launched its electric crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) Windsor with a new and ‘aggressive’ pricing model, an assured buyback plan, a lifetime battery warranty, and free public charging for one year.

Under this new battery-as-a-service (BaaS) pricing model, customers can purchase the Windsor at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and then pay a battery usage fee of Rs 3.5 per kilometre (km).

The Windsor is a 4.29-metre-long crossover SUV, positioned in the same segment as Tata Motors’ recently launched Curvv electric