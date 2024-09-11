Business Standard
JSW MG sparks revolution in EV industry with bold Windsor pricing

JSW MG sparks revolution in EV industry with bold Windsor pricing

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India, indicated the company is not satisfied with being a small player in India and has introduced this pricing model, and other benefits, to disrupt the electric

L-R: Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus; Satinder Bajwa Cheif Commercial Officer; Parth Jindal Director, Biju Balendran Managing Director at JSW MG Motor India
L-R: Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus; Satinder Bajwa Cheif Commercial Officer; Parth Jindal Director, Biju Balendran Managing Director at JSW MG Motor India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Stepping up the competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market, JSW MG Motor on Wednesday launched its electric crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) Windsor with a new and ‘aggressive’ pricing model, an assured buyback plan, a lifetime battery warranty, and free public charging for one year.

Under this new battery-as-a-service (BaaS) pricing model, customers can purchase the Windsor at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and then pay a battery usage fee of Rs 3.5 per kilometre (km).

The Windsor is a 4.29-metre-long crossover SUV, positioned in the same segment as Tata Motors’ recently launched Curvv electric

