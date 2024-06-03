Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kalyan Jewellers to invest Rs 42 crore to complete Candere buyout

The deal, to be completed in three tranches, will make Candere a wholly owned unit as Kalyan Jewellers shifts focus from pure e-commerce to an omnichannel strategy, the company said

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kalyan Jewellers said on Monday it will acquire the remaining 15 per cent stake in its e-commerce subsidiary Enovate Lifestyles, which operates under the brand Candere, for Rs 42 crore.
The deal, to be completed in three tranches, will make Candere a wholly owned unit as Kalyan Jewellers shifts focus from pure e-commerce to an omnichannel strategy, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kalyan Jewellers first acquired a majority stake in Candere in 2017 to enter the online jewellery market. The latest transaction involves buying 57,320 equity shares from existing shareholder Rupesh Jain.
"We're excited to explore an emerging market segment within the jewellery industry, focusing on lightweight, fashion-forward designs," Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said.
Candere, which reported an annual revenue of Rs 130.3 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, launched 11 physical showrooms last year and plans to quadruple its offline presence this fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kalyan Jewellers Jewellers E-commerce firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon