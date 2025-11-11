Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kamdhenu Q2 results: PAT rises 18% to ₹18.7 crore on lower expenses

Kamdhenu Q2 results: PAT rises 18% to ₹18.7 crore on lower expenses

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 15.9 crore in July-September period of FY25, the TMT (Thermo-Mechanical Treatment) bar player said in an exchange filing

During the reporting quarter, the company also saw its revenues growing to Rs 191.14 crore from Rs 190 in the second quarter a year ago. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Construction steel bar manufacturer Kamdhenu on Tuesday posted an 18 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 18.7 crore in September quarter, mainly on account of reduced expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 15.9 crore in July-September period of FY25, the TMT (Thermo-Mechanical Treatment) bar player said in an exchange filing.

During the reporting quarter, the company also saw its revenues growing to Rs 191.14 crore from Rs 190 in the second quarter a year ago.

Kamdhenu trimmed expenses to Rs 169.15 crore from 175.24 crore in the year ago quarter.

In a separate statement, the company's CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said, "During the quarter, some of our key operating regions witnessed abnormal weather conditions and extended periods of rainfall. This temporarily impacted volumes and revenue growth. However, this is a one-off seasonal effect, and we expect momentum to normalize as conditions improve."  Despite these near-term factors, the overall demand environment remains healthy, with TMT bars continuing to be among the fastest-growing product categories driven by sustained infrastructure spending and strong construction activity, he said.

 

Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group is also into manufacturing of paints.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

