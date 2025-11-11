Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tech Mahindra inks AT&T deal to enhance global LTE, 5G network testing

Tech Mahindra inks AT&T deal to enhance global LTE, 5G network testing

As part of the deal, Tech Mahindra will use AT&T's Automated Network Testing (ANT) and Open Tool platforms to transform network testing and certification for LTE and 5G networks globally

Tech Mahindra

The licensing allows Tech Mahindra to provide this testing solution to global telecom providers outside AT&T's operational markets (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with AT&T to offer telecom operators a highly automated solution for conducting network health checks and connectivity tests, ensuring more robust and reliable networks.

As part of the deal, Tech Mahindra will use AT&T's Automated Network Testing (ANT) and Open Tool platforms to transform network testing and certification for LTE and 5G networks globally, the company said in a statement.

"Tech Mahindra today announced a licensing agreement with AT&T for its proprietary ANT and Open Tool platforms. These applications deliver an advanced platform designed to transform network testing and certification across Long Term Evolution (LTE), 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) domains, it said.

 

The ANT platform features a user-friendly interface and an automated backend, integrating multiple industry traffic generation tools for streamlined test execution and validation. The Open Tool simulates data and voice traffic essential for certifying mobile packet core network functionality in lab and production environments.

The licensing allows Tech Mahindra to provide this testing solution to global telecom providers outside AT&T's operational markets.

Tech Mahindra has over 250 telecom customers across 90 countries.

"Licensing relationships like the one with Tech Mahindra transform our investments into new growth opportunities for AT&T, our licensees, and the industry. By working closely with trusted third parties, AT&T Intellectual Property helps accelerate innovation, drive new revenue streams, and bring proven solutions to market faster," Kelly Marlar, Vice President and Managing Director of AT&T Intellectual Property, LLC, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Marks Entry into China with anti-depressant drug

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

ACME Solar bags 400 MW firm, dispatchable renewable project from SJVN

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank looks to claw back salary, bonuses of former top officials

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises set for value unblocking, to list subsidiaries by 2031

Adani

Adani announces entry into Battery Energy Storage with 1,126 MW project

Topics : Department of Telecommunications Tech Mahindra AT&T AT&T deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon