Sensex (0.40%)
65919.84 + 264.69
Nifty (0.42%)
19776.70 + 82.70
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41939.70 + 83.25
Nifty Smallcap (-0.12%)
6456.85 -7.45
Nifty Bank (0.36%)
43742.70 + 157.75
Heatmap

KEC International bags new projects worth Rs 1,005 cr in India, overseas

The RPG Group company has bagged projects for transmission and distribution and cabling in the domestic market as well as in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Americas

KEC International

File image of KEC International

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Engineering firm KEC International on Tuesday said it has bagged new projects worth Rs 1,005 crore across its various business verticals, including railways and cables.
The RPG Group company has bagged projects for transmission and distribution and cabling in the domestic market as well as in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Americas.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the railways vertical, it has "secured an order for 25 kV overhead electrification (OHE) and associated works in the conventional segment in India," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in the domestic market and overseas.
"We are particularly enthused by the order in railways, which further consolidates our order book in the conventional railway segment. With these orders, our YTD (Year to Date) order intake stands at Rs 10,000 crore," KEC International Ltd MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has presence in the verticals like railways, civil, urban infrastructure and cables.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,007 cr including hospital contract

KEC Intl hits new high, gains 11% on winning orders worth Rs 1,012 cr

KEC International bags new domestic, global orders worth Rs 1,315 cr

KEC International surges 6% to hit 52-week high on Rs 1,373-crore order win

KEC International posts bigger-than-expected Q1 profit on strong demand

Kumar Mangalam Birla's carbon black unit to raise $1.5 billion loan: Report

McDonald's to acquire investment firm Carlyle's 28% stake in China unit

Toyota fined $60 m for lending abuses, soiling credit reports: US regulator

Byju's ex-employees charge it of missing full and final settlement deadline

With over Rs 10K cr win, L&T races to another robust quarter for orders

Topics : KEC International projects RPG group

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon