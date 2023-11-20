Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

Toyota fined $60 m for lending abuses, soiling credit reports: US regulator

Toyota Motor Credit, the automaker's U.S.-based lending arm, will pay a $12 million civil fine and $48 million to car buyers harmed since 2016

Toyota logo, Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Credit, based in Plano, Texas, provides financing for people who buy vehicles at Toyota dealerships, with nearly 5 million customer accounts as of Oct. 2022. (Photo: X @ToyotaMotorCorp)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Toyota will pay $60 million to settle a U.S. regulator's charges it illegally prevented car buyers from canceling unwanted product bundles that increased their monthly loan payments, and tarnished buyers' credit reports.
 
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Monday said Toyota Motor Credit, the automaker's U.S.-based lending arm, will pay a $12 million civil fine and $48 million to car buyers harmed since 2016.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Toyota Motor Credit, based in Plano, Texas, provides financing for people who buy vehicles at Toyota dealerships, with nearly 5 million customer accounts as of Oct. 2022.
 
Monday's settlement concerned "add-on" products, typically costing $700 to $2,500 per loan, that provide protection when vehicles are damaged, stolen or out of warranty, and when car buyers die or become disabled.
 
According to the CFPB, thousands of borrowers complained to Toyota Motor Credit that dealers lied about whether these products were mandatory, or rushed the paperwork so they would not realize how much they were paying.
 
The regulator said Toyota Motor Credit made it "extremely cumbersome" to cancel the bundles, including by routing more than 118,000 borrowers to a hotline where agents were instructed to dissuade cancellations, and often failed to provide refunds.
 
Toyota Motor Credit was also accused of falsely telling credit reporting agencies that borrowers had missed payments, and failing to promptly correct negative information for more than 27,500 borrowers.
 
Under a consent order, and without admitting or denying liability, Toyota Motor Credit agreed to make it easy to cancel unwanted product bundles.
 
It also agreed to more closely monitor dealers' conduct, and ensure that employee pay and performance metrics are not tied to sales of the bundles.
 
Toyota did not immediately respond to requests for comment

Also Read

Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX Limited edition, costs Rs 20 lakh

Toyota Rumion, Ertiga-based MPV to be launched in India by September

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Byju's ex-employees charge it of missing full and final settlement deadline

With over Rs 10K cr win, L&T races to another robust order-win quarter

Life with Pai: What does Ranjan Pai's re-entry mean for Byju's and Aakash?

CONCOR ties up Indraprastha Gas to explore possibility of LNG infra

Tata Power Renewable Energy adds 1.4 GW in group captive projects

Topics : Toyota Motor United States Car insurance policy

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon