Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance launch TULIP, combination of term, ULIP

Since it is a ULIP plan, customers have 8 fund options to choose from to invest their money

Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance on Wednesday launched a new product, T.U.L.I.P, a term with a unit-linked insurance plan. The product is a plan that gives a life cover up to 100 times the annual premium while permitting customers to earn returns like a ULIP product.

According to the statement by the life insurer, it offers loyalty additions of up to 30 per cent of the fund value as a part of the maturity benefits added by the company. Meanwhile, the company also offers a refund of 2 times the premium allocation charges in the 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The policyholders can also avail of a refund of 1 to 3 times the mortality charges from the 11th policy year onwards. The customers also have the flexibility to withdraw money in case of a financial emergency along with other benefits ranging from accidental death and critical illness rider.

Since it is a ULIP plan, customers have 8 fund options to choose from to invest their money.

“T.U.L.I.P offers our customers comprehensive protection like a term plan and also the opportunity to grow their wealth like a ULIP. It is aimed at taking care of our customers' core financial needs,” said Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company.

Balasubramanian added, “We expect the product to drive the combined share of both term and ULIP products. We want to galvanize the product to drive the premium growth of term products to high single-digit from low single-digit and that of the ULIPs from the existing 18-20 per cent growth to mid-twenties and eventually early thirties over a period of time.”

Also Read

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Bharat Petroleum to invest Rs 5,044 cr in PP plant at Kochi refinery

JSW Energy arm to provide bank guarantee for availing loan of Rs 954 cr

Aurobindo Pharma gets 'Voluntary Action Indicated' classing from US FDA

Five Indian tyre makers ranked among global top 30 manufacturers: Report

India Yamaha Motor launches R3 and MT-03 as completely built units

Topics : Kotak Mahindra life insurance policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon