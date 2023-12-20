India Yamaha Motor launches R3 and MT-03 as completely built units

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has launched its latest sports motorcycles -- R3 and MT-03 -- widening its product portfolio in the domestic market, the company said on Wednesday.

The two products -- the track-oriented R3 and the street fighter MT-03 -- have been launched as part of the brand campaign -- The Call of the Blue -- and would be sold in the country as 'completely built-up units' (CBUs).

"These two iconic motorcycles truly represent Yamaha's racing DNA and underscore the brand's unwavering commitment to advancing the premium motorcycle segment in the Indian market," a company statement said.

The R3 motorcycle is priced at Rs 4,64,900 while the MT-03 is priced at Rs 4,59,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). Both motorcycles are exemplary specimens of Japanese technology and would be exclusively sold through select Blue Square dealerships in the country, the statement said.

"As an integral aspect of the Call of the Blue Brand campaign, Yamaha is committed to strengthen its premium segment range by introducing models that appeal to the need of young Indian consumers. The R-Series and MT series models enjoy a huge fan base in India because of their superior performance and iconic design," Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said.

"..we are excited to announce today the launch of our latest -- R3 and MT-03 in India. We are confident that both these models, showcasing Yamaha's cutting-edge technology and innovation, will undoubtedly captivate the interest of our young customers in the country" Chihana said.

"With the addition of these step-up models in the R-series and MT-series, we look forward to further nurture the growing premium motorcycle segment in India," he added.

The motorcycles are equipped with 321cc liquid cooled engine, two-cylinder, 4-stroke, and 4valve per cylinder fuel injected engine, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, LED headlight among others.