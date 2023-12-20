JSW Energy arm to provide bank guarantee for availing loan of Rs 954 cr

Sensex (    %)
                        
Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

JSW Energy on Wednesday said one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, will provide a corporate guarantee on behalf of Barmer Lignite Mining Company Ltd for availing a loan of up to Rs 954 crore.
Barmer Lignite Mining Company is a joint venture of JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd and Rajasthan State Mines & Minerals Ltd. The JSW Energy arm holds 51 per cent stake in the JV.
JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd (JSWEBL), which is a promoter of Barmer Lignite Mining Company, has issued a promoter undertaking to Bank of Baroda, which will provide the loan, an exchange filing said.
"JSWEBL will also be providing a corporate guarantee in favour of the bank in connection with the above loan," the filing said.
The corporate guarantee shall be a contingent liability for JSWEBL, which is a wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company, it said.
At this point, there is no impact of the said promoter undertaking and the corporate guarantee on the company, it added.

