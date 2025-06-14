Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets 8 USFDA observations post inspection

Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets 8 USFDA observations post inspection

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at the Halol facility from June 2-13 2025, the Mumbai-based drug maker said

Sun Pharma

At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483 with 8 observations, it added. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug major Sun Pharma on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with 8 observations after inspecting its Halol (Gujarat) manufacturing plant.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at the Halol facility from June 2-13 2025, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483 with 8 observations, it added.

As per the USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Uber, Ola

'No Ola, Uber in Goa', says CM Sawant as coastal MLAs seek policy pause

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group India Credit | Photo: SMFG website

SMFG India Credit begins hunt for new MD & CEO as Mitra retires

lenskart

Fidelity marks up Lenskart to $6.1 bn ahead of planned $10 bn IPO

PremiumAsian Paints may face CCI probe for alleged market dominance abuse

Asian Paints may face CCI probe for alleged market dominance abuse

PremiumMohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer (CTO), Infosys

Clients not scaling back on pure GenAI projects, says Infosys CTO

Topics : Sun Pharma pharmaceutical firms USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon