Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SMFG India Credit begins hunt for new MD & CEO as Mitra retires

SMFG India Credit begins hunt for new MD & CEO as Mitra retires

Shantanu Mitra to retire as MD & CEO of SMFG India Credit by June-end citing personal reasons as the NBFC's board initiates search for a successor amid leadership shift

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group India Credit | Photo: SMFG website

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group India Credit | Photo: SMFG website

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SMFG India Credit—the non-banking finance company—is in the process of selecting a new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), as incumbent Shantanu Mitra has informed the board that he will be stepping down by the end of this month, said sources aware of the development.
 
Mitra’s term with the NBFC was set to end in September this year. Sources said that although his term was supposed to conclude in September, his retirement is part of a planned leadership transition. Citing personal and family commitments, Mitra has expressed his decision to retire, sources added.
 
Until the company appoints his replacement, the leadership team at SMFG India Credit will operate the business, said the person aware of the development.
 
 
Mitra has served two terms at the company—first from 2010 to 2017, and again from 2021 to 2025. During his initial tenure, he joined as Group Chief Risk Officer and was promoted to CEO in 2011.
 
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)—the second-largest banking group in Japan with total assets of $2 trillion as of December 2024—holds a 100 per cent stake in SMFG India Credit. 

Also Read

gold, gold loan

RBI's breather on gold loans to spur growth in NBFCs: Crisil Ratings

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Northern ARC pops 4% as RBI grants approval for undertaking factoring biz

PremiumThe limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Microfinance credit quality dips in FY25; NPAs rise to ₹55,000 crore

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

MFI stress to be steady in next few quarters: RBI Deputy Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI to review regulatory framework for Type-I NBFCs: Governor Malhotra

 
Last month, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for ₹13,483 crore. SMBC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG).
 
SMFG India Credit offers home loans, business loans, personal loans, among others.
 
In the quarter ended March 2025, SMFG India Credit’s standalone net profit significantly declined by 94.78 per cent to ₹8.76 crore, compared to ₹167.88 crore in the previous quarter. Sales, however, increased by 23.31 per cent to ₹2,388.60 crore.
 
As of 31 March 2025, SMFG India Credit had total assets under management (AUM) of ₹57,000 crore. In FY25, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group invested ₹4,300 crore equity capital in SMFG India Credit, including ₹1,300 crore in April 2024 and ₹3,000 crore in December 2024.

More From This Section

PremiumSun Pharma

Sun Pharma starts succession plan; Ganorkar succeeds Shanghvi as MD

Arkade developers

Arkade Developers buys 6.28-acre land parcel in Thane for ₹172.48 crore

Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank

RBI gives Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar 6-month extension: Lender

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC to raise ₹4,000 crore via NCDs for capex and loan refinancing

Adani Group

Credai, Adani Cement tie up for workforce skilling, green construction

Topics : NBFC corporate leadership YES Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon