KPI Green Energy Q3 results: Net profit up 47% at Rs 50 cr, revenue doubles

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

KPI Green Energy Ltd on Wednesday posted a 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.60 crore in the December quarter, supported by higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 34.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total revenue surged to Rs 331.32 crore over Rs 179.66 crore a year ago.
Its expenses stood at Rs 259.55 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, as against Rs 137.11 crore a year ago.
KPI Green Energy Ltd (Formerly known as KPI Global Infrastructure Ltd), is the solar and hybrid vertical of KP Group.
The Gujarat-based company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar and hybrid power plants through as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP).

Topics : Green energy renewable energy Q3 results energy sector

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

