SC suggests expert panel to explore restart of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper

According to reports, the court observed that national interest cannot be overlooked and the nation should not lose the Tamil Nadu asset

Sterlite Copper Plant

The plant stopped production in May 2018, after protests broke out against the firm’s plan to double its annual capacity to 800,000 tonnes

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Giving a fresh lease of life to the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta's Sterlite Copper, the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday proposed a plan to constitute a panel to explore the possibility of reopening the company’s copper smelting plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud indicated that the panel could comprise experts in the field of environment and also a representative from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), which has a department on environmental studies. According to reports, the court observed that national interest cannot be overlooked and the nation should not lose the Tamil Nadu asset. However, the court has yet to come out with a verdict on the case.
This comes months after Sterlite Copper released a notification inviting expressions of interest to supply raw materials like copper concentrate, imported thermal coal, rock phosphate, and petroleum products among others, as part of its preparatory measures to restart production works. The plant closed more than five years ago following an order issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

The plant stopped production in May 2018, after protests broke out against the firm’s plan to double its annual capacity to 800,000 tonnes. Subsequent police firing caused the death of 13 people and injured 102. On June 2 last year, the company finally gained access to the plant for upkeep works, following a court ruling in April allowing it to carry out maintenance works. The plant was set up in 1996 and has a capacity of around 400,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).

According to Sterlite Copper, the company is suffering a loss of Rs 5 crore on a daily basis due to the closure of the unit. In addition, from being a net exporter of 335,000 tonnes in 2017-18, India has become a net importer of copper since 2018-19 and incurred a deficit of $971 million in 2021-22 according to reports, mainly due to the shutdown of the Thoothukudi unit.

Topics : Anil Agarwal Sterlite Copper plant Vedanta Supreme Court

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

