Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay UPI has witnessed strong user preference from across big states of Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka

Amazon pay

The 18-24-year age bracket led the adoption of Amazon Pay UPI.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon Pay on Monday said its UPI offering is witnessing widespread adoption across the country with over 100 million customers using the service.
Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay UPI has witnessed strong user preference from across big states of Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, the company said in a statement.
The 18-24-year age bracket led the adoption of Amazon Pay UPI, it added.
"We are humbled and proud that 100M customers have chosen Amazon Pay UPI as their preferred choice of online payment experience. We are excited to continue to innovate and expand our offerings to simplify lives and fulfil aspirations for millions across India," Amazon Pay India CEO Vikas Bansal said.
Mobile recharges, utility bill payments and e-commerce transactions were among the top use cases of Amazon Pay UPI, the statement added.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

