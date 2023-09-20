L'Oreal brings CeraVe its dermatological beauty division to India

L'Oréal India is launching its dermatological beauty division in the country with the introduction of its skincare brand, CeraVe. The French skincare company had previously introduced this division in India with La Roche Posay and Vichy, but these brands were later withdrawn from the market.

"We believe the time is right to re-enter the market due to increased affluence and awareness," said Rami Itani, director of L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty at L'Oréal India, in an interview with Business Standard. He cited the boom in e-commerce and social media as additional factors making this an opportune moment for the launch.

Internationally, L'Oréal's dermatological division also includes brands such as SkinCeuticals and Skin Better Science. "Our division is the third-largest and has been the fastest-growing within the L'Oréal Group over the last year and the first half of this year," added Itani.

CeraVe will be available at a starting price of Rs 315. While Itani did not specify a timeline, he indicated that other brands from the division might also be introduced in India in the future.

Aseem Kaushik, managing director of L’Oréal India, emphasised the need for dermatological care in India. "The ratio of dermatologists to consumers in India is one of the lowest in the world, at 0.7 dermatologists to every 1,000 people. With our dermatological beauty division, we aim to deliver expert skincare solutions to both Indian dermatologists and patients," he said.