Meta monetises business messaging with WhatsApp in 'key market' India

With over 450 million users in India, one of WhatsApp's largest markets, Meta Platforms Inc is turning its focus towards business messaging on the platform. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and chairperson of Meta, announced a range of new features aimed at facilitating businesses during the WhatsApp Conversations event in Mumbai. This conference marks the second annual Conversations event and the first one to be held in India.

Zuckerberg emphasised the significance of India in the evolving landscape of business messaging. "India is leading the world in how people and businesses have embraced messaging as a superior way to accomplish tasks," he said during the keynote session via video link.

Today, Meta introduced three key features aimed at simplifying business transactions on WhatsApp: Flows, WhatsApp Payment platforms, and Meta Verified for businesses. Flows enables businesses to customise experiences within chat threads. For example, food delivery services can streamline orders for partner restaurants, or airlines can offer in-chat check-in and seat selection services. "This makes transactions faster and more convenient for customers," Zuckerberg added.

However, the highlight of the day was the introduction of WhatsApp Payment platforms in India, following successful launches in Brazil and Singapore. The feature offers users a range of payment options, including access to all Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps and credit cards. To facilitate these payment options, WhatsApp has partnered with Razorpay and PayU.

Additionally, Meta also launched Meta Verified for Businesses, which will be available on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. The verification feature aims to make transactions more trustworthy on these platforms.

The focus on business messaging aligns with Zuckerberg's strategy to monetise the WhatsApp platform, especially in markets where the service has extensive reach, such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia. According to Meta, nearly one billion people interact with businesses weekly across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct. In India, daily conversations between people and businesses have more than doubled year-on-year.

"Business messaging is massive in India, making it an incredibly important priority market for us," shared Nikila Srinivasan, Vice President of Product Management for Business Messaging at Meta, in an exclusive interaction with Business Standard.

Companies like Redbus, Bharat Gas, and Bangalore Metro have already begun to see the benefits of these features. For instance, half a million metro tickets are booked via WhatsApp daily, and Bharat Gas processes 150,000 cylinder bookings, 94 per cent of which are conducted through WhatsApp.