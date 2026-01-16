L&T Onshore wins major LNG, ethane storage project from Petronet LNG

L&T Onshore, Larsen & Toubro’s hydrocarbon onshore business vertical, has won an order worth around Rs 2,500-5,000 crore from Petronet LNG, a joint venture promoted by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL (India), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

The project, to be delivered entirely on a lump sum turnkey basis, comprises engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of a liquefied natural gas (LNG)/ethane double-wall storage tank with a capacity of 170,000 cubic metres and a propane double-wall storage tank with a capacity of 140,000 cubic metres at Dahej petrochemical complex in Gujarat.

The project’s scope includes ethane and propane handling and dispatch facilities to support the propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene plant, according to L&T’s stock exchange filing on Friday.

This project is part of India’s first petrochemical complex integrating cold energy utilisation from an LNG terminal and is expected to contribute towards bridging the domestic polypropylene demand–supply gap. The project aligns with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by strengthening indigenous petrochemical manufacturing capacity, L&T said.

“This order is a significant milestone for us as we contribute to India’s first integrated petrochemical complex leveraging LNG cold energy. It aligns with the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and strengthens indigenous petrochemical capacity,” said Subramanian Sarma, deputy managing director and president, L&T.

“Securing this prestigious order from Petronet LNG is a strong endorsement of our proven expertise in executing complex EPCC projects. We are fully committed to completing this project safely, efficiently and within the agreed timelines, while upholding the highest levels of quality,” said E S Sathyanarayanan, senior vice-president and head of L&T Onshore and a member of L&T’s executive committee.

L&T Onshore delivers lump sum turnkey solutions across upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. It has executed refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, fertiliser plants, LNG terminals and cross-country pipelines.