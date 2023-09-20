close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Infosys teams up with Nvidia to build GenAI, to train 50,000 employees

In addition, Infosys intends to establish an Nvidia Centre of Excellence, aiming to train and certify 50,000 employees in Nvidia AI technology

NVIDIA Founder & CEO, Jensen Huang with Infosys Co-founder & Chairman, Nandan Nilekani

NVIDIA Founder & CEO, Jensen Huang with Infosys Co-founder & Chairman, Nandan Nilekani

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Infosys and Nvidia have broadened their strategic collaboration to advance generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) applications and solutions for enterprises. The alliance will integrate Nvidia's AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes, and GPU systems into Infosys Topaz, a suite of AI-first services and platforms aimed at accelerating business value with GenAI technologies.

In addition, Infosys intends to establish an Nvidia Centre of Excellence, aiming to train and certify 50,000 employees in Nvidia AI technology. This training will enhance Infosys' capability to provide GenAI expertise across a wide range of industries.

This move follows Nvidia's recent announcement to reskill over 600,000 employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, in AI technologies. The partnership with Infosys is in line with Nvidia's strategy to collaborate with other IT service companies and Indian universities to develop AI expertise.

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, stated, "We are transitioning into an AI-first company. Our clients are increasingly looking for complex AI solutions that offer significant business value across their entire value chain. Infosys Topaz offerings complement Nvidia's core stack."

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, added, "Generative AI is set to propel the next wave of enterprise productivity gains. Nvidia and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses customise applications and solutions on this platform."

Infosys is leveraging Nvidia's comprehensive GenAI platform, including both hardware and enterprise-grade software, to innovate across its business operations. The partnership also extends to digitalisation efforts focused on developing solutions for enterprise use cases in areas such as 3D workflows, design collaboration, digital twins, world simulation, 5G, cybersecurity, and energy transition.

Also Read

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

RIL, Nvidia join hands to build AI infrastructure in India; stock up 1%

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Infosys, NVIDIA to collaborate for generative AI applications, solutions

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed

Biocon Biologics gains EU approval for Aflibercept biosimilar, YESAFILI

Goldman Sachs pays Rs 26.44 lakh to settle FPI violation case with Sebi

GRSE signs pacts with global firms for hydrogen fuel cell ferry, engines

Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires majority stake in AINU, invests 600 cr

Akasa Air moves court for action against pilots not serving notice period


Topics : Artificial intelligence Nvidia Infosys

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon