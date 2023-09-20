Infosys teams up with Nvidia to build GenAI, to train 50,000 employees

Infosys and Nvidia have broadened their strategic collaboration to advance generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) applications and solutions for enterprises. The alliance will integrate Nvidia's AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes, and GPU systems into Infosys Topaz, a suite of AI-first services and platforms aimed at accelerating business value with GenAI technologies.

In addition, Infosys intends to establish an Nvidia Centre of Excellence, aiming to train and certify 50,000 employees in Nvidia AI technology. This training will enhance Infosys' capability to provide GenAI expertise across a wide range of industries.

This move follows Nvidia's recent announcement to reskill over 600,000 employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, in AI technologies. The partnership with Infosys is in line with Nvidia's strategy to collaborate with other IT service companies and Indian universities to develop AI expertise.

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, stated, "We are transitioning into an AI-first company. Our clients are increasingly looking for complex AI solutions that offer significant business value across their entire value chain. Infosys Topaz offerings complement Nvidia's core stack."

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, added, "Generative AI is set to propel the next wave of enterprise productivity gains. Nvidia and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses customise applications and solutions on this platform."

Infosys is leveraging Nvidia's comprehensive GenAI platform, including both hardware and enterprise-grade software, to innovate across its business operations. The partnership also extends to digitalisation efforts focused on developing solutions for enterprise use cases in areas such as 3D workflows, design collaboration, digital twins, world simulation, 5G, cybersecurity, and energy transition.