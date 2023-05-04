close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lessor Aircastle files case against SpiceJet to initiate insolvency process

The first hearing of Aircastle's case will take place on Monday at the Delhi bench of NCLT

Aneesh PhadnisDeepak Patel New Delhi/Mumbai
SpiceJet

SpiceJet has been making losses since FY19

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aircastle, one of the lessors of SpiceJet, has filed a case at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking initiation of an insolvency process against the airline for non-payments of dues.
The case has been filed under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, which allows an operational creditor, which has not received payment from the corporate debtor, to file a case with NCLT to initiate a “corporate insolvency resolution process”.

The first hearing of Aircastle’s case will take place on Monday at the Delhi bench of NCLT. SpiceJet has been making losses since FY19.
When asked about Aircastle’s case, SpiceJet spokesperson said, “Since they have gone to the courts, we would not like to comment on the specifics at this stage. Nonetheless, we are confident of resolving the matter without court proceedings and we are in discussions with their senior leadership team. The comments provided here are without prejudice to our rights and in no way should be deemed as admission of any liabilities.” 

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

SpiceJet posts highest ever quarterly loss amid high fuel prices

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

Lessors oppose Go First's plea to admit insolvency; NCLT reserves order

IndiGo gets nod to remove technical paper manuals, to make aircraft lighter

Go First pilots rush to Air India's job drive after it files for bankruptcy

Lessors seek deregistration of 23 Go First planes to secure their assets

DHFL money laundering case: HC denies bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

SpiceJet

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : SpiceJet Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lessors oppose Go First's plea to admit insolvency; NCLT reserves order

Go First
4 min read

IndiGo gets nod to remove technical paper manuals, to make aircraft lighter

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Go First pilots rush to Air India's job drive after it files for bankruptcy

Go First
3 min read

Lessors seek deregistration of 23 Go First planes to secure their assets

Go First
2 min read

DHFL money laundering case: HC denies bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

Rana Kapoor
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC
1 min read

Reliance shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon