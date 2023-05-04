close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

DHFL money laundering case: HC denies bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

The Bombay High Court refused to grant bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with the DHFL money laundering case, noting that he was one of main accused in the case

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Rana Kapoor

Rana Kapoor

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with the DHFL money laundering case, noting that he was one of main accused in the case and he faced a "serious charge" of having laundered public money.

A single bench of Justice P D Naik in its order said Kapoor misused his official position to gain undue financial benefit for himself, his family members and associates. "He (Kapoor) is involved in bribery, corruption and money laundering activities. The proceeds of crime (POC) involved in this case are to the extent of Rs 5,333 crore. It is alleged that applicant had siphoned off huge amounts of POC out of India through his family group owned/controlled companies," the HC said. It added that around Rs 378 crore have been invested overseas and investigation in this is still on. The bench said it cannot ignore Kapoor's role in the crime, the magnitude and seriousness of the crime. "The allegations against the applicant is that the applicant is involved in laundering of public money. He has allegedly hatched a conspiracy with owners of DHFL for siphoning huge amount. Though the applicant is in custody for three years, the involvement of public money shows that the charge is serious," the court said in its order. It added that there was also an apprehension of tampering evidence. Kapoor had sought bail on the ground that he had been in custody since March 2020 and trial in the case would take a long time to begin and that his custody was not required. In 2018, Yes Bank allegedly invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL. It also sanctioned a loan of Rs 750 crore to a subsidiary of DHFL. Kapoor allegedly received kickbacks of Rs 600 crore by extending a loan to DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, which is wholly owned by RAB Enterprises, a company owned by Kapoor's wife and daughters. His first bail application was rejected in February 2021 by the high court.

Kapoor filed the second bail application on the ground that the maximum sentence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was seven years, and Kapoor had been in custody for three years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

Delhi HC grants bail to former YES Bank MD Kapoor in money laundering case

YES Bank zooms 15% on heavy volume, stock hits 2-year high in weak market

YES Bank approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC decision on AT-1 bonds

YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal

Icra downgrades Shapoorji Pallonji Group flagship's ratings to BBB+

Vistara operates Boeing 787 aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel

REC Chairman flags off first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram

United Breweries posts 94.03% slump in Q4 profit on higher input costs

ED freezes Rs 143-crore assets of Manappuram Finance MD & CEO after raids

Topics : Rana Kapoor DHFL money laundering case YES Bank Bombay High Court

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vistara operates Boeing 787 aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel

Vistara
2 min read

REC Chairman flags off first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram

electric vehicles
2 min read

United Breweries posts 94.03% slump in Q4 profit on higher input costs

United Breweries (UB), Radico Khaitan, and Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD)
2 min read

ED freezes Rs 143-crore assets of Manappuram Finance MD & CEO after raids

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

Mindspace REIT Q4 NOI up 9% to 436.4 cr, distribution of Rs 285 cr declared

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

After Ola, three others to repay customers for 'off-board charger'

Electric vehicles
5 min read

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon