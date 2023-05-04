close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First pilots rush to Air India's job drive after it files for bankruptcy

Go First's announcement on Tuesday that it had filed for bankruptcy as demand for post-pandemic air travel in the world's most populous country boomed came as a shock to many employees

Reuters NEW DELHI
Go First

Go First

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dozens of pilots, many from crisis-hit Go First, flocked to a Tata group hotel near Delhi on Thursday for walk-in interviews with the conglomerate's Air India airline.

Go First's announcement on Tuesday that it had filed for bankruptcy as demand for post-pandemic air travel in the world's most populous country boomed came as a shock to many employees.

"It is very disheartening, the airline was functioning as if everything was normal," said a pilot who joined Go First two years ago and was waiting in a long line at Tata's Taj Hotel. "We have to jump ship in order to keep our flying licences current."

Reuters spoke with more than a dozen pilots and cabin crew at the Air India programme, which was first announced on Wednesday, and another run by sister company Vistara, all of whom declined to be named as they were still employed by Go First, the country's third-largest airline.

While Air India, Vistara and the country's biggest airline IndiGo have conducted similar hiring drives in the past, the people Reuters spoke to said turnout was larger than normal. They attributed the numbers to the plight of Go First, formerly known as Go Airlines (India) Ltd, which has around 7,000 employees.

Air India said on Twitter the hiring drive in Delhi and Mumbai would be extended by a day to Friday.

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

How China is secretly headhunting foreign pilots to train its air force

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet

The sky is the limit: How these Indian women pilots smashed a male monopoly

Lessors seek deregistration of 20 Go First planes to secure their assets

DHFL money laundering case: HC denies bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

Icra downgrades Shapoorji Pallonji Group flagship's ratings to BBB+

Vistara operates Boeing 787 aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel

REC Chairman flags off first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram

The airline, bought back from the government last year by salt-to-software Tata group, plans to hire more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots this year as part of a major revamp which also includes orders for a record 470 jets.

An Air India spokesperson told Reuters it had received more than 700 applications in response to an advert last week for pilots, which it is currently processing.

Go First and Vistara - a Tata group joint venture with Singapore Airlines - declined to comment.

Go First's CEO said earlier this week the airline is committed to its employees and is working tirelessly to get its operations back on track.

A planned merger of Air India with Vistara and the launch of Akasa Air have increased competition for staff and planes as the industry recovers.

Vistara held walk-in interviews for cabin crew in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday, and sought online applications from pilots.

"Vistara has been a dream airline to work with, ever since I took one of its flights a few years ago," said a 27-year-old member of Go First's cabin crew.

"Plus, with the Tatas, our future would be secure."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pilots Air India Bankruptcy

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First pilots rush to Air India's job drive after it files for bankruptcy

Go First
3 min read

Lessors seek deregistration of 20 Go First planes to secure their assets

Go First
2 min read

DHFL money laundering case: HC denies bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

Rana Kapoor
2 min read

Icra downgrades Shapoorji Pallonji Group flagship's ratings to BBB+

Shapoorji Pallonji
3 min read

Vistara operates Boeing 787 aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel

Vistara
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC
1 min read

Reliance shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon