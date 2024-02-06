Sensex (    %)
                        
LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management appoints Ravi Kumar Jha as MD & CEO

Jha has worked for over 30 years with LIC and has handled diverse positions. He was serving as executive of corporate strategy till December 2023 at the company

Life Insurance Corporation

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar Jha as its Management Director and Chief Executive.
Jha has worked for over 30 years with LIC and has handled diverse positions. He was serving as executive of corporate strategy till December 2023 at the company.
The 57-year-old Jha holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Ranchi University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LIC Mutual Funds Investment

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

