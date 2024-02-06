LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar Jha as its Management Director and Chief Executive.
Jha has worked for over 30 years with LIC and has handled diverse positions. He was serving as executive of corporate strategy till December 2023 at the company.
The 57-year-old Jha holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Ranchi University.
