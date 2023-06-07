LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about 2 per cent through open market acquisition.
LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 per cent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.
The insurer bought the additional shares between November 21, 2022 and June 6, 2023 for about Rs 2,000 crore.
Following this, holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd increased to 8.84 per cent, it said.
Prior to the acquisition, LIC held 6.86 per cent stake in Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Also Read
LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms
Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO
2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD
Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace
New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts
RAMP Global inks partnership with Hala Mobility to foray into EV biz
Shriram Life Insurance rolls out unit-linked plan with flexible options
New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft
Adani to slow down on acquisitions to focus on existing projects: Report
ReNew Energy Global Plc posts Rs 7.4 crore net profit in March quarter
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)