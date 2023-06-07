LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about 2 per cent through open market acquisition.

LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 per cent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

The insurer bought the additional shares between November 21, 2022 and June 6, 2023 for about Rs 2,000 crore.

Following this, holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd increased to 8.84 per cent, it said.

Prior to the acquisition, LIC held 6.86 per cent stake in Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Also Read LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO 2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts RAMP Global inks partnership with Hala Mobility to foray into EV biz Shriram Life Insurance rolls out unit-linked plan with flexible options New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft Adani to slow down on acquisitions to focus on existing projects: Report ReNew Energy Global Plc posts Rs 7.4 crore net profit in March quarter