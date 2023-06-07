close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

The insurer bought the additional shares between November 21, 2022 and June 6, 2023 for about Rs 2,000 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
LIC

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about 2 per cent through open market acquisition.

LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 per cent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

The insurer bought the additional shares between November 21, 2022 and June 6, 2023 for about Rs 2,000 crore.

Following this, holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd increased to 8.84 per cent, it said.

Prior to the acquisition, LIC held 6.86 per cent stake in Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Also Read

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

RAMP Global inks partnership with Hala Mobility to foray into EV biz

Shriram Life Insurance rolls out unit-linked plan with flexible options

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft

Adani to slow down on acquisitions to focus on existing projects: Report

ReNew Energy Global Plc posts Rs 7.4 crore net profit in March quarter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LIC Tech Mahindra Stake sale

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

LIC
1 min read

RAMP Global inks partnership with Hala Mobility to foray into EV biz

electric vehicle
2 min read

Shriram Life Insurance rolls out unit-linked plan with flexible options

Shriram Life Insurance
2 min read

Most Popular

Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table

Dividend
4 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run telco BSNL

bsnl
2 min read

Adani probe: Who really owns India's companies? It's time to find out

Adani Group, Adani
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon