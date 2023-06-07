close

Shriram Life Insurance rolls out unit-linked plan with flexible options

Policy holders can opt to cover either whole life or a specific period of time enabling them to fulfil their financial aspirations with full flexibility, the company said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Shriram Life Insurance

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Shriram Life Insurance Company, a part of the Shriram Group, on Wednesday said it has unveiled a new unit-linked policy that offers financial control with multiple fund options and investment strategies.

Policy holders can opt to cover either whole life or a specific period of time enabling them to fulfil their financial aspirations with full flexibility, the company said.

The scheme, which has been launched commemorating the golden jubilee year of the Shriram Group, has two options -- Life Goal and Legacy -- providing customers options to alter policy term, premium payment term, sum assured and premium.

Life Goal offers cover for a specified period while Legacy offers cover till the age of 100.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Shriram Life Insurance MD and CEO Casparus Kromhout said: "We are delighted to announce this plan on our Group's momentous milestone. The plan gives various flexibilities and options to choose from, provides financial protection and encourages long-term participation in the market."

"We hope this product will give our customers another reason to plan decisively and reap the benefits of accumulated wealth so that they can celebrate their milestones in the best way possible," he said.

The scheme aims to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals and create a secure future for the family. With its flexible features, investment options and comprehensive coverage, the plan offers a holistic solution for individuals seeking life insurance and wealth creation opportunities, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shriram Life Insurance Shriram Group Policyholder

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

