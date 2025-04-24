Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / LIC relaxes claim settlement rules for victims of Pahalgam terror attack

LIC relaxes claim settlement rules for victims of Pahalgam terror attack

Life Insurance Corporation on India on Thursday announced relaxation in claim settlement procedure for victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

Life Insurance Corporation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The dastardly terror attack that took place on Tuesday in Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Expressing grief over the death of citizens in the terror attack, LIC in a statement said it is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief.

LIC CEO & MD Siddhartha Mohanty said the insurance company announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC policies.

In lieu of death certificates, any evidence in government records of death of the policyholder due to the terrorist attack or any compensation paid by central/state government will be accepted as proof of death, he said.

 

All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families, it said.

For further assistance, the claimants may contact the nearest LIC branch/division/customer zones or may call at 022-68276827.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Life Insuracnce LIC insurance claim Pahalgam attack Terrorsim

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

