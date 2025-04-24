Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NMDC exploring coking coal assets in Indonesia, Australia: Chairman

NMDC exploring coking coal assets in Indonesia, Australia: Chairman

The company is looking at this as a business opportunity, Mukherjee said. They (explorations) are in different stages of negotiations

NMDC

In 2023, erratic weather conditions hit coking coal supplies from Australia. | Photo: X@nmdclimited

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian miner NMDC is exploring coking coal assets, key ingredient used for making iron ore and steel, in Indonesia and Australia, Chairman Amitava Mukherjee said on Thursday. 
India, the world's second-largest producer of crude steel, meets 85 per cent of its coking coal requirements through imports.
Australia accounts for more than half of the country's coking coal imports. 
The company is looking at this as a business opportunity, Mukherjee said. "They (explorations) are in different stages of negotiations." He did not disclose the details of these talks due to confidentiality. 
State-owned NMDC is India's largest iron ore miner with four operational mines across the country. 
 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on April 2

dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC, NMDC, 7 others to remain in focus today

Premiumsteel, steel exports

Metal stocks shine: HZL, SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 10% on safeguard duty

PremiumNMDC

NMDC struggles to achieve target as Chhattisgarh trade unions go on strike

Iron ore

NMDC iron ore production rises 17.8% to 4.62 mn tonnes in February

The country's top steelmaker JSW Steel's CEO Jayant Acharya had told Reuters earlier in the day that the company sources coking coal from Australia, the United States and Mozambique. State-owned SAIL also procures coking coal from countries such as Mongolia. 
Coking coal has traditionally been a volatile commodity because of its dominance in exports and the variability of weather, according to commodity consultancy firm BigMint. 
In 2023, erratic weather conditions hit coking coal supplies from Australia.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumSalee Sukumaran Nair

TMB to continue growing gold loan business in FY26, says MD & CEO Nair

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft names new leadership to drive business in India, South Asia

PremiumAirtel

Airtel follows Vi, requests equity swap for pending spectrum dues

artificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

Databricks announces strategic investment of $250mn in India over 3 years

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS launches SovereignSecure Cloud for govt, public sector enterprises

Topics : NMDC Coke coal industry India-Indonesia India-Australia free trade agreement Coal mines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon