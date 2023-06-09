Life Insurance Corporation increases stake in SAIL by 2.001% to 8.687%

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that corporation's shareholding in Steel Authority of India has increased from 27,61,48,137 to 35,88,07,919 Equity Shares increasing its shareholding from 6.686 per cent to 8.687 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company," the life insurance major said in the filing.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on Friday increased its stake in the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) by 2.001 per cent to 8.687 per cent from 6.686 per cent earlier. According to a regulatory filing, LIC now owns 358.8 million shares of the steel major.