SpiceJet to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

SpiceJet, which is trying to keep afloat amid several aircraft of its fleet being grounded over payment issues, said it plans to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
No-frills airline SpiceJet, which is trying to keep afloat amid several aircraft of its fleet being grounded over payment issues with lessors, on Friday said it plans to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max, on lease by October.

In the intervening period, the airline is working on restoring and reviving its grounded aircraft which will start returning back to service soon, SpiceJet said in a statement.

"We will be inducting 10 B737 aircraft between September-October. The induction of these planes, which coincides with the peak travel season in India, will help us launch new routes and strengthen our presence on existing ones," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.

The airline said it has already signed a lease agreement for these 10 planes which will start joining the fleet from September to cater to the rising demand.

"There has been a significant surge in passenger demand and we are hopeful that this trend will continue in the latter part of the year as well," said Singh.

Accordingly, SpiceJet has been planning capacity addition to cater to the growing needs of the Indian aviation market, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SpiceJet Boeing Airplanes aircrafts Aviation industry

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

