Lockheed Martin-Tata pact may enable local C-130J Super Hercules production

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems announced a partnership to advance the C-130J Super Hercules project in India. The announcement comes days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's US visit

The C-130J Super Hercules is a tactical airlift aircraft and the latest variant of the C-130 Hercules. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

US defence giant Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems on Tuesday announced a teaming agreement to expand on their engagement through the C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifter project in India. This agreement is expected to bolster India’s defence and aerospace capabilities and comes days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s US visit.
The two parties have agreed to a framework for collaboration on future potential business opportunities. This includes setting up a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to support the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 12 C-130Js and other global Super Hercules fleets. Additionally, the agreement will also provide for expanding C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India, Tata Advanced Systems said, adding that this facility would produce aircraft for the IAF’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, subject to relevant approvals.
 

The air force is looking to acquire up to 80 MTA and issued a request for information (RFI) last year. Lockheed Martin has responded to this, noting that the C-130J-30 Super Hercules is well-suited for this purpose.

If awarded the contract, Lockheed Martin will establish a production and assembly capacity in India. This will be in addition to this existing production facility in Marietta, Georgia in the US. “Collaborating with Lockheed Martin on the C-130J platform proposition for IAF’s MTA project is a milestone for Tata Advanced Systems,” Sukaran Singh, chief executive and managing director of Tata Advanced Systems said. He said that the announcement also marks Tata Advanced Systems’ entry into the defence MRO sector in India for large aircraft platforms.

The C-130J Super Hercules is a tactical airlift aircraft and the latest variant of the C-130 Hercules. It serves as the airlifter of choice for 26 operators across 22 countries. The IAF currently operates a fleet of 12 C-130Js. Both companies operate through the Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL) joint venture, established in 2010.

(With inputs from PTI)




First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

