Lockton aims to double business outside US in 4 Years, says CEO Chris Brown

The insurance broker recently entered the Indian insurance market and acquired Arihant Insurance Brokers as a strategic initiative to gain entry into the broking market in the country

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Lockton, the largest privately held insurance broker in the world, which recently entered the Indian insurance segment, aims to double the size of its business outside the United States in the next four years, with a focus on India.
 
“Our general plan is to have continued organic growth. We had significant growth last year, about 14 per cent on a global basis. So, we see continued growth in the geographies in which we are present,” said Chris Brown, CEO, Lockton International Holdings.
 
“Outside the US, we are looking to double the size of the business in the next four years, and we are on track to do that and grow our market share in the geographies we operate in. We are also looking at a number of new geographies, with India clearly being one,” Brown said in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
 
The insurance broker recently entered the Indian insurance market and acquired Arihant Insurance Brokers as a strategic initiative to gain entry into the broking market in the country. The broker has appointed Sandeep Dadia as the chief executive officer (CEO) and country head for the Indian arm. Dadia is the former CEO of Aditya Birla Insurance Broker.
 
“Our strategy is purely organic. Arihant is more of a strategic initiative to gain entry into the country. It is a very small broking house, but we wanted an immediate entry into India,” Dadia said.
 
Lockton India plans to focus on motor and health insurance businesses, along with commercial lines, by creating niche solutions tailored to risks and customised according to market needs.
 
“We are going the motor way, for sure. The plan is to cross-sell motor insurance with retail health. But it is not going to be the solution available in the market. We are going to create niche solutions. The needs and risks are different for each one of them, and we will provide risk solutions for all of them,” Dadia said.

“We are going to piggyback on the growth of the economy, which means the growth of motor manufacturing. The bridge between us and the motor segment is going to be technology. The commercial line is our speciality. So, we intend to grow there, and that is going to be our biggest focus,” Dadia added.
 
The insurance broker will also introduce the entire range of commercial lines, including property, casualty, financial lines, casualty lines—known as liability in India—employee benefits (which Lockton refers to as people solutions), transaction lines of business, marine lines of business, and many others.
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, with offices in seven locations across India, the insurance broker plans to have 200 employees by the end of 2026.

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

