close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lot of alignment in govt rules, our vision, says Google India chief

Laws of the land should be followed and there is a lot of alignment in Google's vision and the government's proposed rules around misinformation, a senior Google official said on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Google

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Laws of the land should be followed and there is a lot of alignment in Google's vision and the government's proposed rules around misinformation, a senior Google official said on Thursday.

Google India, Country Manager and Vice President, Sanjay Gupta said the company will meet the government requirement around fact-checking.

"There is no philosophical view more than follow the laws of the land and solve for consumers. Our vision is simple, organise information and make it helpful and safe for consumers. Even the government's intent, when they bring out laws, is to ensure that you make it safe and helpful. I think there is a lot of alignment from why the rules are getting made and what our belief and vision is," Gupta said.

He was responding to a question on his views on the government's proposed norm on fact checks after releasing a report on news consumption trends in India.

Under the rules around misinformation, internet firms like Google, Facebook and Twitter may lose protection under safe harbour if they fail to remove content identified by the government-notified fact-checker as false or misleading information.

The safe harbour clause protects intermediaries from legal action on them for any objectionable content posted online by their users.

Also Read

New IT Rules: 16 groups join hands against govt-run fact-checking unit

Govt to hold separate consultation next month on PIB fact-check rules

Public feedback invited on fact check by PIB to boost due diligence: MoS IT

Fact-checking unit will not be notified until July 5, says Centre

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

BharatPe rebrands multi-brand loyalty program PAYBACK India as 'Zillion'

CIL to pump in Rs 91K cr on diversification, projects by FY26: P M Prasad

Raymond to consider issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,200 cr

HDFC Bank aims to double semi-urban, rural biz in four years, says official

Tech Mahindra, FIDE join hands for franchisee-based chess competition

The IT ministry will notify an entity that will flag false information posted online pertaining to the government.

The government has proposed to notify Press Information Bureau as a fact checker under amended IT Rules.

The Editors Guild of India has expressed displeasure over the draft rules and called them "draconian" amendments that give the government "absolute power" to determine fake news.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Google India

First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings

Hero MotoCorp
2 min read

Lot of alignment in govt rules, our vision, says Google India chief

Google
2 min read

BharatPe rebrands multi-brand loyalty program PAYBACK India as 'Zillion'

BharatPe back on track after Ashneer controversy, records 112% growth
3 min read

CIL to pump in Rs 91K cr on diversification, projects by FY26: P M Prasad

Coal India
3 min read

Raymond to consider issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,200 cr

Raymond consolidates tools &amp; hardware, auto parts biz into engineering biz
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Go First losses exceed combined profit of listed Wadia group firms

flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
3 min read
Premium

After Ola, three others to repay customers for 'off-board charger'

Electric vehicles
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon