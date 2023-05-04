Tech Mahindra, FIDE join hands for franchisee-based chess competition



The first edition of the league is all set to be held in Dubai between June 21 to July 2. While the organizers are trying to tap revenue through broadcasting in television, OTT platforms and online, Tech Mahindra is set to bring a new experience by leveraging artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality to offer fans an interactive experience of the league. As per FIDE estimates, around 600 million people are following chess globally. Both Tech Mahindra and FIDE have entered into a deal to conduct the league as a joint venture for five to eight years. After making its mark as a tech partner in three FIFA World Cups, a racing track event, the Indian Premier League and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for the 44th Olympiad in Chennai last year, IT services major Tech Mahindra is all set to come up with the world’s first franchisee-based chess competition called Global Chess League(GCL) in association with FIDE.



Prior to this, Tech Mahindra had technology tie-ups with FIFA for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and looked into the digital platforms of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian Premier League and IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. In the chess Olympiad held last year, the company had launched the Fan Nxt.Now application offering similar AI, VR and augmented reality experiences for fans. “We will be conducting the league as a joint venture for the next five to eight years and will be around $1 million per year in terms of prize money. We will be also looking at how to increase audience engagement through prediction, analytics and even to the extend of giving opportunity to play with the avatars of players like Vishwanathan Anand,” Jagdish Mitra, chairperson of Global Chess League Board told Business Standard.



“I believe the Global Chess League will mark a new beginning in fan experience. Its unique team format will contribute to the growth and development of chess. The league aims to revolutionize the game by having established and emerging talent play together on the same team,” said Viswanathan Anand, five-time world chess champion, and Deputy President, FIDE. Teams will be based on various regions and franchisees are yet to be finalized in this regard. “We will soon be coming out with the list of players to be participating in the event,” said Mitra. The league will be held in association with Dubai Sports Council, the league's Host Partner. The first edition will feature six teams with six players each, including a minimum of two female players and one icon player per team. The six teams will compete in a round-robin format where each team will play 10 matches. Each match will feature six boards that will be played simultaneously. The top two teams will qualify for the final on July 2, 2023, and be crowned the World Champion Franchise Team.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Dubai Sports Council to host the inaugural edition of Global Chess League in Dubai. This city has established itself as a world-class events destination, and among many other major sporting events, it has hosted the FIDE World Championship Match 2021, which was a great success. Thanks to this experience, we couldn’t think of a better partner to deliver a memorable first edition of the Global Chess League,” said Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE President.