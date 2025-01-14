Business Standard

'Genuinely cares for his team': L&T HR on chairman's 90-hr workweek remark

L&T HR defends chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour workweek comments, stating they were 'misinterpreted' and 'taken out of context,' amid widespread backlash

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Head of HR, Sonica Muraleedharan, has defended Chairman SN Subrahmanyan after his remarks suggesting employees work 90 hours a week sparked a national debate. The comments, which led to widespread criticism from the public and celebrities alike, were described by Muraleedharan as "misinterpreted" and "taken out of context."
 
In a LinkedIn post, Muraleedharan expressed disappointment at how the chairman's words were portrayed, emphasising that he "genuinely cares for his team."
 
"It's truly disheartening to see how the words of our MD & Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan (SNS), have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism," she wrote.
 
 
She also emphasised that during the internal address where the remarks were made, "SNS never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks."
 

  Muraleedharan clarified that Subrahmanyan’s comments were casual in nature, highlighting his leadership style as one that fosters unity and care. "He treats every employee as part of an extended family, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that's rare in today's corporate world," she stated.
 
She further described Subrahmanyan as a leader deeply invested in his team’s well-being. "SNS is, without question, a leader who genuinely cares for his team. Working under his leadership has been more than just a job—it has been a transformative experience, akin to a living masterclass on leadership," she added.
 
Addressing the backlash, Muraleedharan urged the public to consider the full context of the chairman’s comments. "Leaders like SNS inspire positive change and growth. It's vital to recognise their efforts rather than misinterpret them. Instead of focusing on controversy, let's celebrate leaders who empower and elevate their teams," she said.
 
The controversy began when a video of Subrahmanyan’s remarks went viral last week. In the clip, he suggested employees work on Sundays and even joked, "How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands?"
 
He added, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier, because I work on Sundays also."
 
The comments triggered outrage on social media, with notable figures like actor Deepika Padukone calling them "shocking." Business leaders, including Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, mocked the idea of a 90-hour workweek.
 
The backlash also revived memories of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s controversial call last year for employees to work 70-hour weeks.

