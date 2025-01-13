Business Standard

TCS' dividend to Tata Sons nearly Rs 25,000 crore in FY25 so far

Tata Sons received its highest ever dividend of Rs 30,418 crore in FY23. In FY24, Tata Sons used its dividend income to repay its entire debt, successfully transforming into a debt-free company

Dev Chatterjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Sons is set to receive a dividend of Rs 24,931 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter. TCS declared a special dividend of Rs 66 per share, in addition to a Rs 10 per share interim dividend for the December quarter. Earlier, it had declared Rs 10 per share interim dividend in the first two quarters.
 
Tata Sons received its highest ever dividend of Rs 30,418 crore in FY23. In FY24, Tata Sons used its dividend income to repay its entire debt, successfully transforming into a debt-free company.
 

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

