Monday, March 03, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Larsen & Toubro wins major power transmission orders in India, overseas

Larsen & Toubro wins major power transmission orders in India, overseas

In India, L&T has been awarded a contracts in UP and southern India, while overseas, L&T has secured projects in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Power transmission projects hit by delays, red tape

Power transmission orders | File Photo

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured multiple significant contracts for infrastructure projects in India and international markets, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. The new orders reinforce its role in developing global power networks.
 

L&T's domestic orders

In India, L&T has been awarded a contract to build 765kV and 400kV transmission lines linked to a Renewable Energy Zone in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the company has secured an order for the turnkey construction of a 400kV transmission line in southern India, intended to evacuate power from a non-fossil fuel-based power plant.
 
 

L&T's international orders

Internationally, L&T has received an order in Saudi Arabia for a 380kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS), which will include the installation of associated reactors and hybrid GIS bays. In Abu Dhabi, the company has been contracted to develop a new 220/33kV grid station along with other related infrastructure.
 
These contracts highlight L&T’s continued partnerships with key clients and its contribution to the expansion of power infrastructure across various regions. The company emphasised that these projects will facilitate the accelerated growth of renewable energy generation by strengthening transmission networks.
 
According to L&T’s internal classification, these new contracts fall into the "large" order category, indicating a value between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore. 

Also Read

Ashwin Yardi, CEO, Capgemini India

Capgemini CEO backs 47.5-hour workweek, promises no emails on weekends

Amit Chadha, the CEO and MD of LTTS

LTTS eyes $3 bn revenue in near term; to add 2,000 freshers this year

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation

LIC suffers Rs 84,000 crore dent in portfolio amid stock market crash

global stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 19, 2025: L&T, Concor, Airtel, Akzo Nobel, Power Grid

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Weak signals! Larsen & Toubro stock can crack another 16%; find out why

L&T profits rise 14 per cent in Q3

L&T reported a 14 per cent rise in net profits for October-December quarter, reaching Rs 3,358.8 crore, up from Rs 2,947.36 crore last year. Net sales grew 17 per cent to Rs 64,667 crore. The results missed analyst estimates which had predicted an adjusted net income of Rs 3,771 crore and revenue of Rs 64,742 crore.
 
L&T’s order backlog reached a record Rs 5.64 trillion by December 2024, with new orders totaling Rs 1.16 trillion, a 53 per cent increase from last year.
 
L&T maintained its FY25 guidance for 15 per cent revenue growth, 10 per cent higher order flows, and core margins at 8.25 per cent, though management noted they are well-positioned to exceed these targets.

More From This Section

Jindal Power

Jindal Power to acquire Bhadreshwar Vidyut as lenders approve Rs 500 cr bid

India's decade-old fintech sector is putting artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of its work, using the technology for purposes as varied as credit assessment and understanding complex data.

Nvidia, Broadcom testing chips on Intel manufacturing process: Report

IRCTC

Centre grants 'Navratna' status to IRCTC and IRFC: Here's what it means

solar panel

Hindustan Power to invest Rs 620 cr in solar, battery projects in Assam

Metropolis

Metropolis strengthens UP presence with acquisition of Scientific Pathology

Topics : L&T Larsen Toubro Larsen & Toubro BS Web Reports Power transmission projects Power Transmission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon