Lumina Datamatics to acquire Chennai-based TNQ Tech for Rs 336 crore

Post acquisition, TNQ will become a stepdown subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Lumina Datamatics on Monday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in TNQ Tech, a Chennai-based digital publishing technology company.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in two tranches, with 80 per cent stake to be purchased by December 31, 2024, and the remaining 20 per cent by July 31, 2026, company MD and CEO Sameer Kanodia said.

"The first tranche will cost Rs 336 crore, with the second tranche's price determined by future EBITDA metrics.

"This acquisition will collectively strengthen us to over 6,500 employees globally and establish us amongst the dominant service providers in the world of digital content," he said.

 

Post acquisition, TNQ will become a stepdown subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services, according to a regulatory filing. Lumina Datamatics is a subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services.

Kanodia further said the acquisition will enable Mumbai-based Lumina Datatmatics to strengthen its suite of AI-enabled technology and products.

"In combination with our existing capabilities at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process--from content creation to product delivery--this acquisition will enable us to strengthen our suite of AI-enabled technology and products which are used by some of the largest commercial publishers, prestigious learned societies, associations, and university presses, and through them, by millions of authors," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech companies Chennai Tamil Nadu AI technology

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

