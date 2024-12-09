Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Flipkart-backed super.money jumps to sixth position in UPI volumes

Flipkart-backed super.money jumps to sixth position in UPI volumes

In October, the company was the 12th-largest player on UPI

UPI

Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flipkart-backed super.money has become the seventh-largest player and the sixth-largest third-party application provider (TPAP) on the country’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), in November.
 
In October, the company was the 12th-largest player on UPI.
 
The Bengaluru-based company processed 78.49 million transactions amounting to Rs 3,130 crore in November, up 58 per cent on a month-on-month basis, from 49.68 million transactions with a total value of Rs 2,167 crore, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows.
 
The company launched UPI operations in July 2024.
 
Meanwhile, the UPI ecosystem recorded a dip in the total number of transactions processed in the country cumulatively last month.
 
 
Transactions saw a 7 per cent drop in volume to 15.48 billion and an 8 per cent fall in value to Rs 21.55 trillion in November compared with the previous month. In October, they touched an all-time high, driven by festive sales.

More From This Section

Prateek Roongta, Managing Director, Blackstone

Blackstone aims to raise $10 billion through third Asia focused fund

BE 6e

Will not use 6E trademark: Mahindra Electric Automobile to Delhi HC

Paytm

Paytm shares triple from low as it divests non-core businesses for growth

Ameera Shah

Metropolis Healthcare acquires 100% stake in Core Diagnostics for Rs 246 cr

Nvidia

China targets Nvidia with antitrust probe, escalating US chip tensions

 
The dip in transactions following the festive spree in October was visible across the top three UPI players, which corner about 92 per cent of UPI volumes.
 
PhonePe recorded 7.40 billion transactions in November, followed by Google Pay’s 5.73 billion and Paytm’s 1.07 billion. On average, PhonePe and Google Pay processed 483 million fewer transactions in November compared with the previous month.
 
Navi, which started UPI operations in August last year, continued to maintain its position as the fourth-largest player in the ecosystem, followed by Cred. Navi processed 152.95 million transactions, and Cred saw volumes of 138.24 million.
 

Also Read

Discount war brewing as Amazon, Flipkart fight for market share

CCI seeks SC hearing to expedite investigation in Amazon, Flipkart cases

Flipkart

Flipkart plans IPO within 12-15 months, prepares to shift base to India

Flipkart

Various product categories available via Flipkart Minutes during EOSS sale

Flipkart

Flipkart's 10-minute medicine delivery to shake up online pharmacy market

Google, Alphabet

Alphabet arm gets CCI's clearance to acquire stake in Walmart's Flipkart

Topics : Flipkart Unified Payments Interface NPCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon