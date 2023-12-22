Bharat Electronics bags orders worth Rs 2,673 crore from two firms

BEL has bagged cumulative orders worth Rs 25,935.15 crore in the current financial year.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Friday said it has received orders worth Rs 2,673 crore from Goa Shipyard Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

The company in a BSE filing said this will have participation of electronics and associated industries including MSMEs, which are sub vendors of BEL.

The equipment manufactured by BEL are part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme, the filing added.

"BEL received orders worth Rs 2,673 crore from Goa Shipyard Limited (Rs 1,701 crore) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers ( Rs 972 crore) for supply of 14 types of sensors for use on Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV)," it said.

The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 86.15 crore since the last disclosure on December 15, 2023 and the orders pertain to miscellaneous spares and services.

