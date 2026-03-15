Lupin bets on complex generics, biosimilars to power next US growth phase

Now the company has grown into one of India’s largest pharmaceutical firms which has also made its mark globally including in the US, Europe, Japan, and emerging markets. As the company celebrates the life of its founder, Desh Bandhu Gupta, popularly called DBG, the next generation of leadership is preparing to steer the company into its next phase of global growth centred on complex generics, biosimilars, and innovation in the US market, more than two decades after the company entered the US generics market.

In an interaction with Business Standard last week, on the sidelines of the launch of the book ‘Made in India’ based on the life of DBG, Lupin Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinita Gupta and Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said the company is positioning itself for the next wave of expansion in the US, while also strengthening its presence in India across chronic therapies and biosimilars.

Carrying forward a scientific legacy

For the Gupta siblings, the company’s present strategy is inseparable from the legacy of their father. DBG built Lupin by aligning science with large public health needs. The company initially focused on tuberculosis medicines, developing a vertically integrated model that combined active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with finished formulations.

That “muscle memory”, as Vinita describes it, later helped Lupin expand globally. “When we entered regulated markets such as the US, we leveraged the same model, having our own API capabilities along with finished dosages. It gave us flexibility and reliability in the supply chain, which helped us build our position in the generics market,” she said.

Lupin entered the US generics market in the late 1990s, when Indian drugmakers began establishing themselves in regulated markets. Since then, the company’s US business has grown into its largest international segment.

Lupin’s revenue from the US increased from about ₹2,046 crore in FY11 to ₹7,724 crore by FY25, while the company’s overall revenue nearly quadrupled during the same period to ₹22,708 crore, according to Capitaline data.

Moving beyond traditional generics

However, the global generics market has become increasingly competitive, with intense price erosion on simpler drugs. That shift has pushed companies such as Lupin to invest in more complex product categories.

The company is now focusing on complex generics such as inhalation therapies, injectables, and biosimilars, areas that require deeper technological expertise and face fewer competitors.

Respiratory therapies already represent Lupin’s largest global therapeutic area, supported by products such as tiotropium and albuterol. Going forward, biosimilars are expected to become another important pillar of growth.

“We plan to launch five biosimilars globally over the next five years,” Vinita said, adding that the company will target major markets including the US, Europe, and Japan.

The opportunity is significant as several large biologic medicines are expected to lose patent protection over the coming decade, opening the door for biosimilar competitors. Lupin is developing products across therapy areas such as oncology, ophthalmology, and immunology, including molecules such as pegfilgrastim, ranibizumab, and etanercept.

A renewed India strategy

While the US remains a key growth driver, Lupin is also sharpening its strategy for the domestic market, particularly in chronic therapies such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory conditions.

This aligns with India’s pharmaceutical demand which is shifting from acute infections to long-term lifestyle diseases, creating new opportunities for companies with strong chronic portfolios.

“We are already a large cardiometabolic player in India. As newer therapies emerge, we expect to play a meaningful role in those segments as well,” Nilesh said.

One such opportunity lies in obesity and metabolic treatments, including GLP-1-based therapies that are gaining global attention. Lupin expects the segment to become highly competitive once patents expire, but believes its strong physician relationships and presence in chronic therapies will help it capture market share.

The company is also exploring a broader ecosystem approach to chronic disease management through Lupin Digital Health, which provides digital tools to help manage conditions such as cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. The platform could eventually support integrated treatment approaches that combine medicines with digital monitoring and patient support.

Lupin is also building a separate biosimilars portfolio tailored for the Indian market, aiming to improve affordability and access for complex biologic therapies that remain underpenetrated.

Supporting this shift is Lupin’s sustained investment in research and development. The company spends around eight per cent of its revenue on research and development, among the highest levels in India’s pharmaceutical sector.

More than two-thirds of that spending is already directed toward complex generics and biologics, with management indicating that the share could rise further as the company gradually expands into innovation-led research.

“We have always believed in building capabilities step by step. The skills we built for generics helped us move into complex generics. Over time, those capabilities can also support innovation,” Nilesh said.

Chasing unmet medical needs

That pursuit of challenging problems, something DBG constantly encouraged, is likely to remain central to Lupin’s strategy.

Rather than chasing every opportunity, the company is focusing on areas where it can be among the early entrants. Respiratory medicines, biosimilars, and complex injectables are examples of such niches.

“We enjoy solving difficult problems. If 30 companies can already do something, there’s little value in being the 31st. It’s more meaningful to focus on areas where patients still lack access,” Nilesh said.