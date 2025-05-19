Monday, May 19, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Lupin to boost complex generics in US, EU; eyes chronic growth in India

Lupin to boost complex generics in US, EU; eyes chronic growth in India

Lupin plans to expand complex generics in developed markets and grow its chronic drug portfolio in India, with over 200 product launches and M&A on the radar

Complex generics include products such as inhalers, injectables, transdermal patches, and ophthalmic solutions, which involve more complex active ingredients

Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

With a focus on developing its specialty business, Lupin is targeting a higher revenue share from its complex generics portfolio in the US and Europe. With a pipeline of over 200 products planned for launch over the next five years, the company expects the share of complex generics in its overall revenues to rise to 62 per cent by FY30, up from an estimated 21 per cent in FY26.
 
Complex generics include products such as inhalers, injectables, transdermal patches, and ophthalmic solutions, which involve more complex active ingredients. These are higher-value and higher-margin products compared to simple generics, which are
