Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz appoints Emrah Ozer as CFO for India

He succeeds Evren Cakabey who has taken over as the Executive Director & CFO, Mercedes-Benz G GmbH, Austria, effective January 1, 2025

Mercedes,Mercedes logo

In 2008, Emrah became the Head of Project Controlling for India & NAFTA. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said Emrah Ozer has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer for its Indian operations as part of an organisational change in its finance and controlling function effective since January 1, 2025.

Ozer, currently associated as a Member of the Board of Management and Head of Finance & Controlling, Mercedes-Benz Otomotiv Turkey, will be inducted into the Board of Mercedes-Benz India as Executive Director in due course of time.

He succeeds Evren Cakabey who has taken over as the Executive Director & CFO, Mercedes-Benz G GmbH, Austria, effective January 1, 2025, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

 

Commenting on Ozer's appointment, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said the company will benefit from his rich expertise in managing International Finance, business modelling and investor relations.

"We are confident that Emrah, with his diverse international financial experience and proven track record, will continue Mercedes-Benz's growth momentum in India," he added.

Ozer has successfully managed multiple stakeholders at Mercedes-Benz Otomotiv Turkey, including banks, governments, and investors. He played various leading roles within Finance & Controlling for Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Smart where he was responsible for the region India and NAFTA, the statement said.

He started his career at the Finance & Controlling department at Smart GmbH in Stuttgart, Germany in 2002. In 2008, Emrah became the Head of Project Controlling for India & NAFTA.

He holds a Master's Diploma in Economics from University of Wilhelmshaven.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

